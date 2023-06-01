TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy is holding a naming contest for three new peregrine falcon chicks that hatched atop a tower in Topeka.

Evergy will be branding the falcon chicks Friday, June 2. Guests will gather in the lobby of the downtown office at 8:45 at 818 S. Kansas Ave. before proceeding to the roof, according to a press release from Evergy Communications Manager Kaley Bohlen. Members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will also be on-site.

“Once an endangered species, peregrine falcons continue to recover after the banning of DDT in the 1970s and extensive efforts to reintroduce the birds throughout the eastern United States,” the press release stated. “Through our falcon cams and our avian protection program, Evergy is proud to be a part of this effort and continues to promote the conservation of this species, as well as other Northern American raptors.”

Peregrine falcons have been nesting atop Evergy’s Topeka Offices since 1993. The falcons can be seen live 24/7 on Evergy’s youtube channel here. The naming contest will be on the Evergy Facebook page next week.