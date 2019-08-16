Contestants compete for 2019 Miss Rodeo Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three young women competed for the title of 2019 Miss Rodeo Topeka on Friday.

The competition at the North Topeka Saddle Club began with the contestants showing their horsemanship. They were judged on how well they rode, handled and trained their horses. Last year’s winner, Sydney Wapp, guided them in the competition.

This year’s contestants are:

Michaela Gruber – Hiawatha

Halle Robinson – Dodge City

Lakyn Roehrich – Lawrence

The judges then assessed each girl and her horse one by one.

The girls then went on to the speech/modeling segment. The contestants modeled an outfit, then proceeded with their speeches. This year’s theme was “My Road Trip Playlist.”

After each speech, 2018 Miss Rodeo Topeka Sydney Wapp asked each contestant a question pulled from a hat. Lakyn Roehrich shared what she thinks the most important part of competition is:

“The most important part of competition is learning that the competition is yourself.” Lakyn Roehrich, 16

The coronation is at 7:45 p.m. Friday. The Topeka Rodeo starts at 8:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at the North Topeka Saddle Club. Kids 10 and under get in free.