TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new startup aims to help local entrepreneurs who might be short on space.

Contractors Garage opened its new facility with a ribbon cutting Tuesday off Highway 24 near Kansas Avenue. The company offers rental warehouse space for contractors and handypeople.

“Contractors Garage is here to serve kind of the smaller scale, smaller contractor companies or the do-it-themselfers that need that extra warehouse space,” Contractors Garage partner Neal Spencer said.

The owners say they offer hobbyists or small business owners the opportunity to grow. In addition to space, the facility will offer 24-7 access and security.