RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Crews are battling a wildfire on Tuesday night in Riley County which is estimated to have burned 180 acres so far.

The wildfire is burning near Bjorling Road in northern Riley County. As of 8:30 p.m., the Riley County Fire District #1 reported they are conducting backburns to reduce available fuels and estimate around 180 acres have been consumed by the blaze.

Residents were being asked by the Riley County Fire District #1 at 7:15 p.m. to avoid the area near Christianson Hill and Rose Hill north of Randolph. The fire was reportedly near the location of the recent Carlson Road Fire.

No structures were reported as being threatened by the fire and no injuries have thus far been reported. Firefighters with the Manhattan Fire Department along with crews from the Blue Rapids and Waterville Fire Departments in Marshall County are also on the scene providing aid.

The fire was reportedly caused by a controlled burn that “got out of hand” according to the Facebook post from the Riley County Fire District #1.