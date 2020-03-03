Controlled fires take over Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews set fire on Tuesday to areas around Shawnee County, including Burnett’s Mound in southwest Topeka. These controlled fires help reduce fire danger in the future.

“We’ve got about a half dozen around town in the north part of the county,” said Tom Hammer, metro area supervisor for Shawnee County Parks. “This is probably the biggest one. It’s probably 80, 90 acres of grass.”

Hammer said they have to set these fires against the wind, so they can control the speed of the flames and to make sure nearby houses and streets are safe.