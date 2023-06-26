TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Planning Commission has decided to send a housing development proposal back to the Topeka City Council for a second vote. It’s an issue that’s stirred many community concerns.

As 27 News reported in May, the Topeka City Council voted to send a request to rezone a property in north Topeka east of Rochester Road and north of Soldier Creek to allow construction of a multi-family housing development back to the planning commission after residents voiced concerns.

While the plan would help address the city’s affordable housing issues, long-time residents in the area are fighting against it. In addition to fears about flooding and traffic problems, residents expressed concerns about the potential impact on their property values and the character of their community.

At Monday’s planning commission meeting, commissioners reviewed the following concerns:

Character of the neighborhood

Connection to Sproaton Lane

Whether a traffic study is necessary

Drainage

After looking at the areas of concern, the commissioners voted 7-0 to resubmit the proposal to the governing body. Topeka Planning Commission Chair Cory Dehn said after reconsidering the issue, he still thinks it should move forward.

“I went through each of those four items myself and reconsidered them and looked at all the information,” Dehn said. “I read through the neighborhood letters again, and so I feel, I mean, I still feel comfortable with how I voted last time. I don’t see that I would change it.”

27 News will continue to follow this story and let you know what happens next.