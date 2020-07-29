Controversy hits city council, manager after municipal judge accused of inappropriate Facebook posts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka City Council Member Christina Valdivia-Alcala went head-to-head with City Manager Brent Trout on Tuesday, claiming Trout is not looking into inappropriate social media posts from a Topeka municipal judge.

Valdivia-Alcala has received multiple emails with screenshots attached of opinionated comments on Facebook by the judge, she said during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

“This is what I believe creates racial tension when we’re talking about wanting to have open dialogue, when you have comments that are made about people of color by anyone, especially an employee that sits in a quasi-judicial position,” Valdivia-Alcala said.

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout oversees investigations such as this, and said the comments were made through a police scanner Facebook page.

“We’ll go through and do the research and investigation to determine what was actually truly said and then make determinations as to what actions we need to take,” Trout said.

Valdivia-Alcala is asking Trout and Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla to hold an executive session to discuss and evaluate these comments.

“You work for this council, and we are going through a very difficult time right now, all of us are, all of us across the city in different ways that are involved in this dialogue,” Valdivia-Alcala said.

Trout said the judge is allowed to continue working while he looks into this.

“The responsibility of all employees of the city of Topeka, they’re underneath me. I’m the sole employee of the governing body, and then all other employees work for me, so therefore any investigation or particular personnel action that needs to occur is mine to do,” Trout said.

These Facebook comments have since been deleted.

KSNT News reached out to the City of Topeka for a copy of these comments, and have not heard back.

Valdivia-Alcala will continue to address this situation at every city council meeting until they have an answer, she said.