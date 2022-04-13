CLAY CENTER (KSNT) — Plans for a new multi-million dollar football stadium in Clay Center is stirring up controversy.

High school students and parents voiced their concerns Monday night on the school board’s December decision to replace a facility that’s been there for more than eighty years. Several people tonight spoke in front of the district school board, while some are on board with plans for the new stadium, others say a community vote should be taken.

“I just think it’s wrong for a small group of people to throw together a plan real quick and try to replace that stadium when it was voted on in 2014, and the people outstandingly said, ‘we don’t want to replace that stadium,” Tracy Claeys, Clay Center alumnus said.

Others though are excited about the changes, dual-sport sophomore Brody Hayes says it’s something that will help the community as a whole, along with benefitting all the different teams that will play there.

“It will benefit not only the football team but many surrounding teams, I think it will help the community greatly cause it will allow for multi-purposes,” Hayes said.

One of those purposes? A place for the band. Clay Center’s marching band president says this new field would help their band compete better in competitions.

“With those lines, we would be able to do formations correctly, and repeatedly too, so that it would be down by the time we go to competitions,” Addy Wichman said.

Claeys says he is not a hater, as a longtime college football coach who appreciates helping students. But he says the district needs to re-examine the money they are paying — it’s way more than they envision.



“It was never even brought up to fundraise to see what we could raise to do the things out at the stadium,” Claeys said. “That was even an option, so like I said, let the community come up with a plan.”



Despite differing opinions, the school told 27 News that the private part in charge of the fundraising has already raised a third of their nearly one million dollar goal and that the stadium will be ready for the start of the 2023 season.