TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A person got away with some cash early Friday morning at a southwest Topeka gas station.

A Topeka Police shift commander told KSNT News the robbery occurred at the Kicks 66 business at SW 33rd and Gage at around 3 o’clock. Police say the person indicated he had a weapon but never showed one. After robbing the store, the person left. Police used a K-9 to try and track down the robber but no one was found.

No description of the assailant was available.