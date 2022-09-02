TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced for his part in a 2019 Topeka killing.

According to the Shawnee County District Attorney, Larry Dayvonte Huggins III was sentenced to life without parole along with 103 months to be served consecutively for the murder of Owen Hughes. Huggins was found guilty by a Shawnee County jury in May for the following crimes:

Murder in the first degree, committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Attempted aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

Conspiracy to commit aggravated robber

On Nov. 19, 2019, police were sent to 2415 SE Maryland Ave. on a report of a shooting. Officers found Hughes suffering from gunshot wounds lying just inside the front door of the home. Another man, later identified as Reginald McKinney Jr., was also found suffering from gunshot wounds lying in the front yard of the residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

While two people were slain in the incident, the homicide charge and conviction of Huggins was for the death of Hughes. Evidence demonstrated that McKinney was working with Huggins and was killed as an act of self-defense by Hughes.

An investigation later revealed that Huggins, working with McKinney and others, attempted to force their way into the Hughes’ home. The suspects fired guns during the incident and Hughes, who was also armed, returned fire before being killed.