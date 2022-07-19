TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been sentenced to prison for a home invasion and sexual assault from 2003.

According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office, Pernell A. Mack Jr., 38, was given the maximum sentence on July 15. He will serve a total sentence of 406 months, or around 34 years, in prison for his crimes.

Mack was convicted of a home invasion and sexual assault that happened on April 16, 2003 in the area of Southwest Mary Street in Topeka. According to the District Attorney, a 23-year-old woman told law enforcement she was attacked when she entered her home that early morning.

The victim reported finding two men inside her home. She says she was grabbed from behind and put into a choke hold. One man put a gun to her head while the other removed cash and other items from her pockets. The victim was then pistol-whipped before both men forcibly sexually assaulted her. The men then forced her to shower. When they eventually left the home, the victim called 911 and was taken to local hospital.

Shawnee County deputies investigated the case, but they had no leads until almost 17 years later.

On Feb. 14, 2020, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation told the Shawnee County sheriff they had a match for one of the attackers. Mack was identified by the DNA samples found at the crime scene.

Mack was arrested and extradited from Minnesota to Kansas for the criminal trial. Charges were filed by the Shawnee County DA on April 2, 2020. Mack was then convicted of five felonies on May 11, 2022. These include:

Rape

Aggravated criminal sodomy

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

The other man accused in the attack has yet to be found.