TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted on Friday for his part in a 2019 killing in Topeka.

Larry Dayvonte Huggins III was found guilty by a Shawnee County jury at the conclusion of a five day trial on the following counts:

Murder in the first degree, committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Attempted aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

The Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, said that while two people were killed during the incident, the homicide charge and conviction was for the death of Owen Hughes. He clarified that the evidence demonstrated that Reginald McKinney Jr. was working together with Huggins, and it was the lawful intervening act of self-defense by Hughes that resulted in McKinney’s death, meaning that Huggins could not be legally held responsible for the death of McKinney.

Huggins will now be scheduled for a sentencing hearing and will remain in custody. Kagay reported that he faces a presumptive life sentence for the homicide conviction.

On Nov. 19, 2019, police were sent to 2415 SE Maryland Ave. on a report of a shooting. Officers found Hughes suffering from gunshot wounds lying just inside the front door of the home. McKinney was also found suffering from gunshot wounds lying in the front yard of the residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The subsequent investigation revealed that Huggins, working with McKinney and others, attempted to force their way into the home where Hughes lived. The suspects fired guns during the incident and Hughes, who was also armed, returned fire before he was killed.