TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019.

According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder in the second degree. He will appear for sentencing at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022.

Calvert was reported as a missing person on May 8, 2019 and it was reported that he had not been seen or hear from since April 26 that same year. Law enforcement began to investigate and received reports that Calvert had been murdered in Topeka with his body being discarded elsewhere.

The investigation remained cold until June of 2020 when partial skeletal remains were discovered in Osage County. In December of 2020, DNA analysis on a recovered bone confirmed the remains as belonging to Calvert.