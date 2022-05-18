MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A suspect responsible for causing $10,000 of cookie product to go to waste at a local bakery in Manhattan has been identified by the police.

The Riley County Police Department spoke with 27 News about their ongoing investigation and confirmed that they were able to identify the suspect with help from the public. However, no arrests have been made as of yet.

The RCPD announced on Tuesday that they were looking for a suspect who reportedly caused the power to go out at two local businesses in Manhattan. One of these stores, Insomnia Cookies, was without power for 36 hours which caused it to lose an estimated $10,000 worth of product.