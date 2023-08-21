TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local park officials say there are several places people can visit to stay cool amid this week’s heat wave.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said in a press release that as temperatures go above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, people can take refuge from the heat in several different cooling shelters spread across the county. Community centers open to provide people with shelter through to Friday, Aug. 25 can be found below:

Central Park Community Center – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1534 SW Clay St.

Crestview Community Center – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 4801 SW Shunga Dr.

Hillcrest Community Center – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1800 SE 21st St.

Garfield Community Center – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1600 NE Quincy St.

Oakland Community Center – 9 .m. to 7 p.m. 801 NE Poplar St.

Shawnee North Community Center – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 300 NE 43rd St.



Additionally, the City of Topeka announced last week on social media that the Salvation Army of Topeka would host a cooling shelter at 1320 SE Sixth St. starting Saturday, Aug. 19 and running to Friday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Many areas of Kansas saw record-breaking heat over the past few days with places like Topeka setting new records for highest heat index temperatures ever recorded. The hot weather also resulted in five people being hospitalized during the Garmin Air Show in Gardner.