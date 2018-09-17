Copper theft at Dornwood Park prompts plans to put in alarms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A local park is in need of a solution after thieves stole copper wiring from lamps and scoreboards on the baseball fields. Park officials have come up with a proposal they say could help, but it comes with a $30,000 price tag for Shawnee County taxpayers.

The fields at Dornwood Park are left empty during the winter months each year. Parks and Rec officials said that's when the thieves struck, taking thousands of dollars of copper wiring. Shawnee County Parks and Rec Director John Knight said this isn't a new problem.

"There's just been different times when the economy gets bad or the price for copper goes up," Knight said. "It seems to be we're getting more and more of it. We're trying to be proactive here as I've been hearing stories about more and more copper thefts."

A proposal goes before Shawnee County Commissioners on Monday night to put an alarm system in place. The project would cost around $35,000.

"This is a one time investment that would protect all of our complex here. It'd be a good pilot project to see if it's going to save taxpayer money," Knight said.

John Fletcher coaches softball on the fields at Dornwood Park. As a taxpayer and a coach, he said he'd be happy to see his money going to a project like this.

"Giving all the kids an opportunity to experience softball and baseball," Fletcher said. "I think $30,000 is a worthwhile investment for them."

Knight thinks this proposal will make the most sense in the long run.

"It cost us more than that, restringing all the electrical, bucket trucks out here, electricians doing all the work," Knight said. "All of that cost us more than what this one time expense will be for putting in an alarm."