Copper Thieves Cost Expocentre 100k

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 03:20 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 03:26 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A pair of coper thieves cost Shawnee County and the Kansas Expocentre $100,000 after a July 17th theft.

While the hunt for the suspects continues, County Commissioners Thursday approved the repair bill.

The thieves caught on surveillance camera, tried to steal what was estimated at $200 worth of copper from a 40-ton chiller unit outside the Expocentre but were unsuccessful. The unit was destroyed.

They also stole a pair of 3.5-ton commercial air conditioning units from a former fire station located on the Expocentre grounds.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office or Capital Area Crime Stoppers ar (785)234-0007.

 

 

