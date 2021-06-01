Core First Bank & Trust to sponsor Thunder Over the Heartland air show

TOPEKA (KSNT)– An air show is getting ready to shake the skies of Topeka. Thunder Over the Heartland is the first air show of its size to come to the capital city in 25 years.

All different types of airplanes will make an appearance in the show and civilian performers will add extra excitement. Core First Bank & Trust is a sponsor of the event for the next two years. Officials said the show will attract more tourism to Topeka.

“We know people that are coming from all corners of the country to come to this airshow,” Brooks Pettit said, chairman of Thunder Over the Heartland. “I am completely blown away by the number of people that are traveling from several states away just to come and be here for the air show. I think that’s a neat thing. It’s great for the community.”

The event will take place over Topeka Regional Airport on June 26 and 27.