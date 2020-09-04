Coronavirus cases linked to Topeka bowling alley

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) has identified cases of

coronavirus through case investigations that are linked to attendance at West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center located at 1935 SW Westport Dr Topeka.

SCHD is asking anyone who attended West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center on Thursday, Aug. 27 to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

The health department believes there is a risk for potential exposure

Individuals are asked to contact their primary care provider if they develop any of the following symptoms:

• fever of 100.4 F or higher

• chills

• rigors

• myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

• malaise

• headache

• sore throat

• lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

• new olfactory and taste disorders

• diarrhea

• congestion or runny nose

• nausea or vomiting

“The Health Department appreciates the cooperation of the ownership and

management staff at West Ridge Lanes during the investigation process,” said Linda Ochs

Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their

healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19”.

Coronavirus is most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:



• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water

are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.