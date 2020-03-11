Coronavirus fears impacting blood donations in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The number of blood drives and donors in Kansas is decreasing because of fears about the coronavirus.

The Community Blood Center in Topeka said that some people aren’t giving blood because they’re scared they will get the coronavirus. The center says according to the CDC’s latest research, you cannot get the virus from giving blood and it is safe to do.

Tony Zima, the field manager for the Topeka center, said that five blood drives in Kansas have been canceled since the beginning of March and want to put the community’s fears to rest as people still need blood.

“Our hospitals still need blood. Our patients that are car crash victims, or surgery patients still need blood,” Zima said.

If you’ve recently traveled to areas that have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, officials ask you not to donate at this time.