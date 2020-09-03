Coronavirus in Kansas: KDHE says Kansas is ranked 6th worst in nation, also 12 more deaths, 1,328 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says Kansas is ranked sixth highest in the country for the number of new coronavirus cases based on population.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the KDHE, says that the latest White House Report shows Kansas has 152 new cases per 100,000. He says the U.S. average is 88 new cases per 100,000.

Earlier Wednesday, the KDHE released an update on the number of Kansans who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The total is 43,940, an increase of 1,328 since Monday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 458, up 12 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases are still active.

The KDHE does track hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus. The total number, since the pandemic began, is 2,361. That is up 57 in the past two days.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 375,307, up 4,670 since Monday.