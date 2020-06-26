Coronavirus increase linked to Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Shawnee County Health Department has seen an increase of coronavirus cases linked to the Wild Horse Saloon in Topeka, the department announced Friday.

The Shawnee County Health Department said anyone who attended the bar on June 19 and June 20 is at risk of exposure and should self-monitor for symptoms. The department recommends calling your primary health care provider if symptoms start to develop. Those symptoms include: