Coronavirus insights increased demand for local butchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Drew Forster, owner of local butcher shop Farview Farms Meat Co., says his shop is mostly booked out through 2022 due to increased demand for butchers in the pandemic.

People who were concerned about meat shortages early in the novel coronavirus outbreak, caused by big plants temporarily shuttering, are looking to local butchers to get food on their table.

Normally, Forster says his business would have appointments booked out just a few months in advance, but now people are reserving spots to process animals that might not even be born yet.

“We’ve been here for 20 years and this is the first time our demand has risen so sharply,” Forster said.

While Farview Farms is keeping space in their schedule for hunters who need deer processed since that’s how their business started in the first place, some places are having to turn away clients.

For David Drimmel, a cattle and row crop farmer, that’s cause for concern.

“Usually, we don’t have any trouble getting an appointment scheduled but now … it’s kind of scary,” Drimmel says.

Each year, he usually sends off a cow and a hog to be processed for his family members, but now he’s on a one year waitlist.