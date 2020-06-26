Coronavirus Mobile Testing Unit testing in underserved Kansas populations

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Coronavirus testing will become more available to underserved populations and communities in Kansas through a mobile testing unit.

Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has deployed its Mobile Testing Unit to help with underserved communities get coronavirus testing.

The Mobile Testing Unit is a van with coronavirus laboratory-sampling equipment that will travel to requested locations and areas in Kansas. The unit is scheduled to be used throughout mid-July, stopping first in Wyandotte County on June 27, at the Advent Health/Mercy and Truth Medical Missions event.

“In order to combat the spread of COVID-19 and safely reopen Kansas, our public health experts must be able to track the scale and scope of this virus,” Governor Kelly said. “Working with local communities and public health officials, this mobile unit helps us reach the vulnerable populations that are experiencing barriers to testing access.”

The KDHE is working with local health departments and organizations to identify which locations in Kansas would benefit from the Mobile Testing Unit.

The unit is free for people wanting to get tested. The test will tell if someone currently has coronavirus. The unit will collect samples at each site and send them to the Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories for processing.

People can see their results one to two days after the test from partnering local health departments or health organizations.