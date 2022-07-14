KANSAS (KSNT) – A new grant project will allow more than 21,000 Kansas homes and businesses to receive high-speed internet for the first time.

This grant is the first of its kind and comes from an $83.5 million program through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Broadband Development.

The program is a result of Kansas’ Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, which was approved by the U.S Department of Treasury. The Capital Projects Fund is a way to support the expansion of work and schools.

“The Capital Projects Fund represents the largest grant opportunity to date from the Office of Broadband Development,” Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Office of Broadband Development said. “We are excited about partnering with providers to make a positive impact in communities that have fallen in the digital divide.”

The entities that are eligible to apply for the program include internet service providers, cities, counties and non-profit organizations.

The window to apply will be open July 18 and last four weeks. The application will be available by clicking here.