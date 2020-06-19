Coronavirus-positive employees close Topeka Five Guys, restaurant confirms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Five Guys restaurant in Topeka closed Thursday after two employees tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed.

The store had a sign on the front door that read “temporarily closed.” The restaurant said Friday the store at Southwest 12th and Wanamaker Road shut down to prevent the spread of the virus and to perform a deep clean.

Five Guys is committed to doing all that we can to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers. We have exercised caution in closing Five Guys in Topeka, Kan. after two confirmed cases of coronavirus. The store closed on Thursday, June 11th. Molly Catalano, Five Guys Marketing and Communications

The Wanamaker location plans to reopen within two weeks after deep cleaning the restaurant and making sure all other employees have been cleared by health officials, according to a spokesperson.