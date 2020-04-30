Coronavirus quarantine, isolation housing provided in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Lyon County has reported a total of 251 positive cases of coronavirus, as of Thursday.

With the help of the Kansas Department of Children and Families, the county is trying to keep the virus from spreading.

Non-congregate housing is a way for people to isolate or quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic somewhere not inside of their homes. The state has partnered with Lyon County to provide people this option. One of them being the Hampton Inn in Emporia, as well as the LaQuinta Inn and Suites.

KDCF worked with the county to bring non-congregate housing in this area because of the manufacturing plants and recent uptick in coronavirus cases. One of the hotels is used to house people in isolation, the other for people quarantining. Both are used to decrease the spread of the virus.

“For the people who need to be away from their families because they can’t take care of their families,” Vici Smith, Lyon County Public Information Officer, said. “Or if we need to move some families members so that other people don’t get sick, it’s to prevent the spread. It’s not for everybody. People can’t just go in there. There is a specific need. “

The non-congregate housing is also available for those on the frontlines.

KDCF manages the hotels, providing cleaning and food for people. The service is also paid for through FEMA.