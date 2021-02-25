Coronavirus spread going down, however number of cases with no known source rises

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard is showing some improvement with the number of new cases which are down to 186 cases from 244 cases last week.

Shawnee County did see a rise in the number of new cases with no known source.

The report card looks at the period from Feb. 14 to Feb 20.

The county score is up one point from seven days ago. On Feb. 18 the county scored at a 12, while the previous week was 14. The current score is 13.

The county scorecard currently places Shawnee County with an index rating of high. In order to get to a moderate rating, the county would have to have 51 to 75 cases per period. Seventy-six to 99 cases yeilds a high rating, and above 99 cases is considered uncontrolled.