TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka.

Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being processed by law enforcement.

The body is currently being held by Frontier Forensics, the contracted coroner provider for Shawnee County, according to Christian. Depending on the results of the identification, the SNSO will continue to assist the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska.

Members of multiple law enforcement agencies converged on an area south of Topeka after receiving a request from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office which is currently investigating the disappearance of Cari Allen.

Authorities began a missing person investigation for Allen on Nov. 20, 2022. A person of interest in the case with ties to Shawnee County, Aldrick Scott, was located in Belize on Dec. 6 on a warrant for kidnapping.