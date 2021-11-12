Cortez Holiday Light Show brightening up the season with Grand Lighting Ceremony Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka holiday favorite is getting ready to ring in the season.

The Cortez Holiday Light Show is returning with a Grand Lighting Ceremony Saturday night.

The drive-up light display is located at 3919 SE 30th Terrace near Lake Shawnee. Louie Cortez launched the light show in his parent’s front yard in 2008. Now 13 years later, the show has become a staple in the Capital City.

“It can get crazy on some nights where the line is around the block,” Cortez said. “That’s like on your Friday and Saturday night, but if you come out on like a Sunday to a Thursday night it’s actually pretty calm and you can stay for the whole hour twenty of the show.”

Now 28 years old and living in Lawrence, Cortez comes back to his parent’s home each year to bring the show back to life.

“It’s a growing tradition that gets bigger and bigger each year,” Cortez said. “I keep coming back to it because it is a big event that more and more people know about in Topeka and people look forward to doing it each year.”

The Cortez Holiday Light Show’s Grand Lighting Ceremony is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Click here to RSVP. It is a free event. All reserved seating has been called for but people can bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.

The show launches for the season after the ceremony. The Cortez Holiday Light Show is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The show is free, but there is a donation box. All donations will go to TARC.

TARC is a provider of support for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.