Cortez Holiday Light Show kicks off with block party Saturday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A beloved Topeka tradition is kicking off this weekend. The Cortez Holiday Light Show is having a “Grand Lighting Ceremony” Saturday night.

The show has expanded this year to include the house across the street. Louie Cortez, founder and designer, says he hopes to eventually expand down the entire block.

The Cortez Holiday Light Show received national attention last year after a video of the show’s version of “Ready For It” by Taylor Swift went viral on social media. Cortez says he plans to use “Ready For It” again and he’s working on incorporating a song from Swift’s current album.

The show is kicking off with a block party this year. There will be hot cocoa, fireworks and one lucky kid gets to push a big red button to start the show.

The Cortez Holiday Light Show is located at 3919 SE 30th Terrace in Topeka. The block party starts at 5:30 pm and the show starts at 6 pm Saturday night. Parking will be available on the side streets.

The show will be on Sunday to Thursday 6 pm to 10 pm and Friday and Saturday 6 pm to 11 pm through New Years Day.