Cortez Holiday Light Show launches with ‘virtual block party’ Saturday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A beloved holiday favorite is back in the Capital City this weekend.

The Cortez Holiday Light Show is launching with a virtual block party Saturday night.

The Topeka tradition normally launches with a large block party, but creator Louie Cortez said the coronavirus pandemic made the block party too risky.

“We’ll be live streaming from our Facebook Page,” Cortez said. “There’s a Facebook event. We’ll have six different camera angles to live stream from for the show.”

This has been a difficult year for the Cortez Holiday Light Show.

On top of the pandemic, flooding in July damaged crucial equipment.

Thankfully, Cortez was able to get the show up and running.

He said it was important to give people something to celebrate.

It was just a major setback, however, I knew with COVID going on it just had to be something positive for the community, so I pulled through and was able to get the show running for this year. Louie Cortez

The show itself is pandemic friendly.

Families can drive up to 3919 SE 30th Terrace in Topeka, tune in to 100.1 FM and enjoy the lights and music safely from inside their cars.

The Cortez Holiday Light Show will launch with a virtual event at 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. Click here to watch.

The show will start officially at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. The show runs from 6:00 pm to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.