TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heartland Motorsports Park owner Chris Payne says the upcoming sale for the park will be used to pay back nearly $3 million in property taxes owed to Shawnee County.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Payne on Monday about the upcoming auction of items from Heartland Motorsports Park and the sale of the property itself. He said the auction has resulted in a large amount of interest from the public.

“The volume of inquiries and interest has been overwhelming with over 1,100 lots and over 20,000 items being auctioned,” Payne said in an email. “The auction company made the decision to open bidding earlier on Wednesday, December 13th and add an additional open house/viewing day this Saturday, December 16th.”

Initially, the auction was slated to open on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and run to Wednesday, Dec. 27. Payne said Dec. 20 will now be used for a second open house with the auction closing on Dec. 27.

Auction details for Heartland Motorsports Park were released via social media in late November with everything from Country Stampede memorabilia to sports cars listed as being up for grabs. You can learn more about the sale of the property by clicking here.

Payne said the proceeds from the estate sale for Heartland will be used to pay Shawnee County nearly $2.8 million in property taxes that are owed. In July, a Kansas court ruled against Payne’s company, Shelby Development, LLC, in its lawsuit against Shawnee County and its appraiser’s office over a years-long appraisal disputed.

Shelby Development, LLC purchased Heartland in 2014 to the tune of $2.4 million. The county reappraised the property several times, eventually coming to a settlement agreement with Shelby Development to drop its original $10.4 million appraisal to $7.5 million for the 2017 tax year and to value the park at $8.9 million for the 2018 and 2019 tax years. The Shawnee County Commission said Shelby Development had stopped paying taxes altogether in 2017.

Payne announced plans to sell off Heartland back in September. In the past, Heartland has hosted events such as the Country Stampede and the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Shelby Development, LLC said in July that the NHRA would need to look for a new place to host its national event due to an ongoing tax dispute with Shawnee County.

Similarly, the Country Stampede announced it would be leaving Heartland after a five-year stay due to alleged disinterest and uncertainty caused by the tax dispute. The Country Stampede recently announced it would be setting up shop in Bonner Springs for its 2024 performances.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.