Cottonwood Falls diner displays Presidential candidate Joe Biden, deep in red territory

COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (KSNT) – In a small Kansas town that skews to the right, a town that voted over 70% for Donald Trump, a life-size Joe Biden in the diner window seems a little out of place.

While contentious is a fair assessment of the current political climate, Brian Williams, owner of Keller Feed & Wine Company in Cottonwood Falls doesn’t think it has to be.

“I don’t want to insult anyone, I don’t want to get on anyone’s bad side,” Williams said. “I love politics, I love this country.”

A life size Joe Biden cutout is displayed in the window of Keller Feed & Wine in Cottonwood Falls.

Williams is an East Coast native and has been coming to Cottonwood Falls for 15 years, in fact, he was married in front of the courthouse.

Williams points out that in Cottonwood Falls a Democrat has not defeated a Republican in the presidential race since 1936. That year Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated his Republican challenger Governor Alf Landon of Kansas.

The diner is a place where Williams wants everyone to feel comfortable, and safe, which is why he asks all his guests who stop in to wear a mask.

A life size cut out of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is displayed in the window at the Keller Food & Wine Company in Cottonwood Falls.

“This is serious to me,” Williams told KSNT. “No one is ever going to walk in this restaurant and feel uncomfortable.”

Williams suspects he has lost some customers because of his mask mandate, not necessarily because of his support for the current presidential candidate Joe Biden.

I have the utmost respect for Republicans. Brian Williams

Williams wants to return to what he calls, “the fun, the levity of the Kennedy-Nixon debates.”

“We need to get back to that,” Williams said. I loved when Nebraska Republican Ben Sass asked, during the Supreme Court hearings if kids could learn civics.

The politically minded Williams said you will find more than Biden in his diner, you’ll find Spiro Agnew, and even Richard Nixon memorabilia.