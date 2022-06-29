TOPEKA (KSNT) – The K-State Research and Extension Office is hosting its first sick plant clinic since the start of the pandemic.

Anyone is welcome to stop by and get a diagnosis and treatment advice for plants in their garden.

All that workers ask is, if you want to bring any samples of plants, that they be big enough to fully inspect. And if you need a bug identified, they ask that you put it in a plastic bag for handling. If you can’t bring a physical sample for some reason, pictures can also be used to identify issues as well.

Katherine Miller is the Master Gardener Coordinator for the Research and Extension office. They say that right now, plants are really struggling with something called “Environmental Scorch”.

“Because of the weather, it’s raining a lot with thunderstorms, so that’s great with water, but then we are having heatwaves directly after that,” Miller said. “Those heatwaves are burning the plants and the trees and it’s giving people brown patches on their lawn and it’s not good right now.”

If you are interested in stopping by and checking in on your gardens’ health, stop by Fairlawn Plaza between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29th.