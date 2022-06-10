COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – A Council Grove attorney is on the other side of the law, and facing charges after using a semi-tractor-trailer in an attempt to cause bodily harm to a city councilman and his wife, according to a complaint filed by Morris County.

Attorney Steven D. Iverson is facing several charges including two counts of aggravated assault, one count of interference with law enforcement, interference with the judicial process, intimidation of a witness or victim and reckless driving.

In a criminal complaint filed in the District Court of Morris County, Iverson is named as a defendant for all six charges.

The complaint states that on or about July 25, 2020, Iverson attempted to use a semi-tractor trailer as a deadly weapon against Council Grove councilman Keith Wessel. Iverson is also facing charges for using a semi-tractor-trailer as a deadly weapon against Alicia Wessel, the councilman’s wife.

Iverson is being charged with interference with law enforcement as well. That charge stems from interfering with Morris County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Wooden while he was on duty. The complaint states that Iverson attempted to intimidate Keith and Alicia Wessel from filing a complaint leading to an intimidation charge.

Iverson could face 11 to 34 months in prison, and or up to a $100,000 fine for each of the aggravated assault charges. He could face five to 17 months in prison for the interference charge, and seven to 23 months in county jail if he is found guilty of the intimidation charge.

