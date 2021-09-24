Council Grove coach charged after pushing 11 year old to ground

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – A member of the Council Grove school board is charged with assaulting an 11-year-old on the high school football field.

Adam Dirks, of Council Grove, was charged with battery and interference with a law enforcement officer according to a statement from the Council Grove Police Department.

The Council Grove Police Department released the statement Friday saying that on Sept. 15, at approximately 3:35 p.m., officers took a report of an alleged battery that happened on the Council Grove High School football field.

According to the police statement, the incident happened on Sept. 9.

Authorities state the victim was an 11-year-old male who told the police his assistant football coach pushed him to the ground.

A probable cause affidavit was issued, completed, and sent to the Council Grove City attorney for review.

Police say Dirks made “physical contact” with the child, then gave officers “false information” during their investigation.

KSNT reached out to Dirks, who told us he’s “not aware of any incident.” He went on to say, “It sounds like a scam,” before finally telling KSNT News, “No comment.”

Dirks has not been arrested but is ordered to appear in court in three weeks.

The football team is not affiliated with the school district or the school’s football team.

Council Grove police are asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact them.