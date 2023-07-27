TOPEKA (KSNT) – Leading up to the general election on Nov. 7, KSNT 27 News has been interviewing all Topeka City Council candidates across all the districts to give voters an opportunity to get to know who is on the ballot.

KSNT 27 News had Christina Valdivia-Alcalá, the current city councilwoman for District 2, on the morning show to speak about re-election.

“I am knee deep in the council position,” Valdivia-Alcalá said. “And have been for almost four years now.”

When asked about issues that District 2 is facing right now, Valdivia-Alcalá said she believes the crisis with the unsheltered community is at the top of the list.

“This remains the continued and ongoing challenge,” Valdivia-Alcalá said. “…to say we have had enough, we care about the unsheltered and the encampments, yet District 2, as a low-to-moderate income district, deserves a chance to continue to raise itself up and we need everybody on board.”

On the other hand, Valdivia-Alcalá spoke about numerous facets of the District 2 community that she believes are thriving. She mentioned the NOTO Redevelopment Incentive Grant, which she believes will help empower and expand the NOTO area.

“I would encourage those voters to do their research,” she said. “I would also encourage them to understand that at the local level, is where they have the most agency and power.”

To hear the entirety of what Valdivia-Alcalá had to say to voters, you can watch the full interview above.

