MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino & Resort is set to welcome country music singer and pianist Ronnie Milsap for a live performance later this year.

Prairie Band Casino reports via social media that Milsap will be performing on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. in the Great Lakes Ballroom. To look at ticket prices, click here.

Milsap has produced hits like “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “What a Difference You’ve Made in My Life,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World” and “She Keeps the Home Fires Burning,” according to Prairie Band Casino.

Milsap was born blind but discovered the magic of music in his youth, according to Milsap’s website. He has received multiple awards in recognition of his work over the years including Best Country Vocal Performance Duet Grammy in 1987, Top Male Vocalist with the Academy of Country Music in 1982 and maintained a spot on Billboard Country’s Top 10 four times in 1990 and 1991.