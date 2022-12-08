TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music singer and songwriter Sara Evans is set to perform in the capital city later this month at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Evans will be visiting Topeka as part of her “Go Tell It On The Mountain” Christmas Tour. She will be at the events center on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

Evans is recognized as the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades. She is known for songs such as, “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place To State,” “Born To Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger.”

