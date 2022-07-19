MAYETTA (KSNT) – Jo Dee Messina will be coming to Prairie Band Casino & Resort later this year.

According to a press release from Prairie Band, Messina will appear on-stage on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. A General Admission ticket ranges from $25 to $30 depending on which section you choose. Messina will begin the performance at 7 p.m. while doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Messina is hearkened as a “seasoned veteran” within the music industry according to Prairie Band. She is responsible for producing hits like “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” “That’s the Way,” “Stand Beside Me,” “Bye Bye,” and more. She has been recognized by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and GRAMMY Awards.

