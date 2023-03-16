MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music singer Jordan Davis will be performing live in Mayetta at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort, here’s what you need to know.

Davis will perform live on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Great Lakes Ballroom, according to the casino. Tickets are set to go on sale March 17 at noon.

Davis is known for songs such as “What My World Spins Around,” “Next Thing You Know,” “Buy Dirt,” “Almost Maybes,” and more. Seven of his songs have made it onto Billboard Hot 100 since 2019. His duet with Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt,” reached number one on the Hot Country Songs chart and was one of the Top Five most streamed country songs in 2021 and 2022.

Prairie Band Casino can be found at 12305 150th Rd. in Mayetta. You can call to learn more about Davis’ performance or find out more about tickets using this number: 785-966-7777.