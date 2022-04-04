MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music star Trace Adkins will be coming to the Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta to perform live.

Adkins will be performing on Thursday, June 16 as part of his 2022 tour. He has been making music since his debut in 1996 with “Dreamin’ Out Loud” and has sold over 11 million albums and charted more than 37 singles.

“I am at the top of my game right now,” Adkins said. “I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life, and I like the way my voice sounds better now than 25 years ago.”

Adkins will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of his 1996 debut with 25 new tracks that includes collaborations with Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Keb’ Mo’ and Melissa Etheridge.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort's ballroom holds 1,000 seats for guests.