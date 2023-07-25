Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country singer and AMC Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean will make a stop in Kansas City during his “Highway Desperado” Tour.

His tour will come to town on Oct. 12 at the T-Mobile Center. Special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, & Dee Jay Silver will join Aldean on his tour as opening acts.

Tickets go on sale starting on March 3 at 10 a.m. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages on his website, which may include premium tickets, invitations to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, a pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Aldean, VIP gift items, and more.

Aldean will kick off his 41-city tour in Bethel, New York on July 14.