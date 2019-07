Country Stampede kicked off today, but the 2020 lineup was just announced, with Luke Combs to headline the music festival.

The concert will set stage June 25 to June 27, 2020 and tickets went on sale today.

Early bird tickets are $199 for a 3-day pass and only 1,000 early bird passes are available.

This follows the announcement that Kicker Country Stampede music festival will stay in Topeka.

To purchase tickets, you can visit their website here.