Country Stampede crews begin initial work at Heartland Motorsports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Kicker, the organization that runs Country Stampede, announced the concerts move from Manhattan to Topeka on May 31 due to flood concerns at Tuttle Creek Sports Park.

Saturday was the first day of constructing the new grounds. Managers said they are starting from scratch with the new venue.

"We had 23 years of perfecting what we did in our grounds previously and so moving that has been challenging, and we're still figuring that out as we go," said general manager Adrienne Hayes.

Now Country Stampede organizers have just five days to turn these fields into what will basically be a small city with its own infrastructure, electricity, and water.

"This area behind us that they're working on smoothing out is going to be our stage and backstage area, so they're smoothing it out, getting it nice and level, so we can start erecting structures tomorrow," said Hayes.

As the first day took off on Saturday, crews worked on landscaping and prepping the fields to hold the stages.

One couple that works with the festival to help park campers waited for any concert-goers who might drop in early.

Mick McCallister, the set up and tear down manager, has been working with the festival for 23 years. His whole family is involved in different ways.

"For the past five to 10 years, it's been pretty easy when we were setting up, tearing down, doing our thing in Manhattan," said McCallister. "It got to be the point where it wasn't a challenge."

The layout will largely remain the same as it's been in Manhattan, but there are important differences.

"This is absolutely a challenge, we have no trees, we have a nice breeze that goes on all the time," said McCallister. "And we have a new venue."

Tuttle Creek State Park has much more shaded area according to McCallister, therefore he says it's important to stay hydrated to enjoy the music festival.

