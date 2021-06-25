Country Stampede crowd ready for festival, rain or shine

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Kicker Country Stampede-goers said it wouldn’t be a typical country stampede without rain in the forecast. Some people have made the festival a part of their annual tradition and weather challenges are not new.

“It’s going great,” said Tyler Parker, a Kicker Country Stampede attendee. “I just love the energy that everybody has. It’s really good to see everyone out here again and just get together.”

Campers also said they are having fun, despite the weather.

“Camping is kind of hard when you are predicting monsoon winds,” said Sam Remfry, a Country Stampede Camper. “Have your tent facing Northwest and hope for the best.”

Rain is predicted all three days of the festival.