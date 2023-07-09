TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major local concert series is returning in less than a week, and setup crews are already hard at work.

In just a few days, thousands of people will head through the gates of Heartland Motorsports Park, home of Country Stampede.

On Sunday, crews began preparing nearly 400 acres of space for the festival. The three day concert series features lots of bands with Harvey headlining on Thursday.

A lot of preparation goes on the week leading up to Country Stampede, however, one spokeswoman for the Stampede tells 27 News it’s a year-round commitment for some.

“Everything from the placement of vendors,” Marketing Specialist for Country Stampede Shelby Ebert said. “Placement of campers to advertising, and so many different things come into the planning for the festival. It’s a year-round, full-time job for a lot of people.”

The festival begins Wednesday just for campers with a small, intimate concert. Gate opening times for general admission have changed from previous years.

Gates open:

Thursday: 1 p.m. – music begins at 3 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – music begins at 1:45 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – music begins at 11:30

For tickets, parking and all other Country Stampede information, click here.