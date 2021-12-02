Country Stampede lineup released for 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kid Rock is a headliner for Topeka’s Country Stampede, an annual 3-day outdoor music and camping festival.

Next year’s musical performances include:

  • Kid Rock
  • Walker Hayes
  • Chris Lane
  • Jake Owen
  • Lo Cash
  • Parmalee
  • Colt Ford
  • Big & Rich ft. Cowboy Troy
  • Runaway June
  • Drake White
  • Ian Munsick
  • Craig Morgan
  • Lily Rose

The music festival is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest and will take place at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka from July 14 -July 16.

For tickets and other information about the festival, click here.

