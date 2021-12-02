Country Stampede lineup released for 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kid Rock is a headliner for Topeka’s Country Stampede, an annual 3-day outdoor music and camping festival.

Next year’s musical performances include:

Kid Rock

Walker Hayes

Chris Lane

Jake Owen

Lo Cash

Parmalee

Colt Ford

Big & Rich ft. Cowboy Troy

Runaway June

Drake White

Ian Munsick

Craig Morgan

Lily Rose

The music festival is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest and will take place at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka from July 14 -July 16.

For tickets and other information about the festival, click here.