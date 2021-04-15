Country Stampede preparing for first festival since pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Last year’s Country Stampede was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s only given organizers more time to prepare for the major event this June.

The last time people got to “stampede” into the country music festival was in 2019. That was also the first year it was held in Topeka and at that time, crews only had a few weeks to prepare.

You may remember all of the rain the area had in 2019 that caused a muddy mess at the Stampede. The storms even canceled headliner Jason Aldean’s performance.

Wayne Rouse, president of the Country Stampede, said this year they’re using a different area, which has a lot more pavement for the concerts.

“Our field out here is ready for rain,” he said. “It has in-ground drains that will drain the field. Don’t have to worry about the mud or puddles.”

With the 3-day event expecting to bring in thousands, safety is at the top of a lot of people’s minds.

Rouse said the event space is 300 acres bigger than last year and he’s paying close attention to any changes with the pandemic.

“Looking at the options, depending on what they decide as far as restrictions and making it safe is our number one priority,” he said.

This year, they have some big artists performing like Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Riley Green. If you’re interested in going, tickets are on sale now. Click here for tickets and other information about the festival.